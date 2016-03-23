“I don’t remember the record.”

There was no gentlemanly sipping going on here. Richardson drank the “better part of a bottle of gin” in around five hours, while attempting to discuss the events leading up to the start of the Second World War.

“I can’t really drink gin and tonics any more, they make me feel sick,” he admitted. “You know when you’ve drunk so much of it you ruin it for yourself for ever? I used to love a gin and tonic – I can’t drink gin anymore.”

The new Virgin Radio drivetime DJ didn’t make himself sick, a decision he regretted when he woke up still drunk at midnight after a post-show nap. And during filming he managed to panic his mum.

“I remember calling my mum in the toilets at one point. She rang me back because I was so hammered she was worried. I could barely talk.

“There’s a really funny bit where they get me to say the phrase ‘and then in 1939 Germany invaded Poland’ and there’s about twenty attempts from me to be able to get the words out.” Indeed, we've got the clip below.

But it seems that struggling to speak was the least of his worries – there are some words he should have kept in.

“I think I dropped the c-bomb when it came to talking about Hitler. When I told my mum that was she was mortified. But, within context mum, there’s no-one better that I could have said it about. I think the one person that I can actually use the c-word about on telly is Hitler mum, let’s be honest.”

So how will it go watching it back? “I’m going to be watching through my fingers…”

See Drunk History tonight at 10:00pm on Comedy Central, which also sees Olivia Colman star in a drunk tale told by Josie Long.