Well, it's to stand in solidarity with YouTuber Zoe Sugg, who found herself in the middle of a mini Twitter storm after sending a good night snapchat to her followers from bed, displaying the tiniest hint of her undergarments.

Several news outlets got the snap and ran with it, claiming it suggested the usual squeaky clean Zoe, or Zoella as she's known to her 10 million YouTube subscribers, was doing a Britney and ditching the wholesome image.

But the internet wasn't going to stand for it – oh no – and Sugg's supporters decided to flash their own pants in support of their internet queen, who they felt had been the victim of double standards.

Zoë inspired me to start my blog?Everyone will always support you #WeStandWithZoe pic.twitter.com/U7P3XU5RTs — Ruby (@rubyanna13) March 24, 2016

Even Zoe's internet famous other half, Alfie Deyes, got in on the action.

And CBBC's Hacker T Dog.

Sugg took to Twitter to thank her fans for their support, and lambast the industry that would suggest her snap was in any way inappropriate.

The moral of the story?

Don't mess with the YouTube community. It'll come back to bite you on the minimally exposed backside.