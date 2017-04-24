Here's how to audition for The Voice 2018 at an open mic night near you
Find out whether your local pub or bar is hosting an event
What singer at an open mic night hasn't secretly hoped that a talent scout will run over after their performance, hand them a business card and declare: "I want to make you a star"?
But if you really do think you're in with a shot at the big time, it may be worth speeding the process along by auditioning for ITV's The Voice UK at one of their open mic nights, now taking place across the UK and the Republic of Ireland.
The search for new talent began in Farringdon in London on Friday and will continue over the next month as producers scour the country in search of hopefuls who have so far avoided the talent show clutches of The X Factor, Britain's Got Talent, or even The Voice itself.
There will be representatives from The Voice at local open mic nights in Galway, Edinburgh, Donegal, Portsmouth, Bournemouth, Bolton and the Isle of Wight, to name but a few of the 82 locations which have so far signed up to host performances. Under 18s are generally welcome when accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Producers will be looking for singers ready to take on the blind audition process for the next series, due in 2018. Time to book a spot behind the mic?