The search for new talent began in Farringdon in London on Friday and will continue over the next month as producers scour the country in search of hopefuls who have so far avoided the talent show clutches of The X Factor, Britain's Got Talent, or even The Voice itself.

There will be representatives from The Voice at local open mic nights in Galway, Edinburgh, Donegal, Portsmouth, Bournemouth, Bolton and the Isle of Wight, to name but a few of the 82 locations which have so far signed up to host performances. Under 18s are generally welcome when accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Producers will be looking for singers ready to take on the blind audition process for the next series, due in 2018. Time to book a spot behind the mic?

Full list of The Voice UK 2018 open mic nights