During a Q&A for the upcoming series, comedian Helen Lederer opened up about a moment that didn't make it to air, that even saw the production crew shed a few tears as they continued on their journey through the alps.

"We're going into a place [where] you have to be so respectful, but just real," she explained.

"And there was crying, then I cried, we all cried. I think the crew were crying. In fact, the crew were crying. So we all cried."

Daliso Chaponda, Helen Lederer, Harry Clark, Stef Reid, Jeff Brazier, Nelufat Hedayat and Jay McGuiness. BBC/CTVC

Along with the seven celebrities were a large group of filming crew that followed them along their pilgrimage, in turn doing one of their own, which such is the case for travel series like Pilgrimage.

Journalist Nelufar Hedayat added: "There are many people who were on this journey with us that I think we all went off on little side quests with. And the pilgrimage is this behemoth, this travelling circus, this travelling pilgrimage, going from place to place."

Hedayat found that most days she would find there was a moment when they were "all in sync" with whatever it was they were doing.

"It's complete harmony between strangers and, maybe it's just me, but I felt it so deeply this, 'Gosh, we're doing this thing. We're creating something together that was really surprising.'"

Read more:

For Lederer, it was the stories told by the other pilgrims that made her the most emotional.

She said: "I found my Pilgrimage experience emotional at times. Talking to some fellow pilgrims about their own stories and being released from everyday life meant we shared more with each other. The rhythm of walking released some inhibitions, and we got close to our own 'purpose' far quicker.

She recalled speaking with fellow pilgrim Jay McGuiness about the passing of his friend Tom Parker, which she found to be "a really emotional experience", a feeling she didn't expect to have throughout the series.

Pilgrimage: The Road Through the Alps will air on Sunday 20th April at 9pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.