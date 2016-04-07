As the guests learn to cook classic, ahem, dishes like 'mozzarella snowmen' and 'sponge-finger prison', he will interview them and show comical clips from real-life cookery series.

Harry Hill's Tea-Time is one of three new Sky shows, including Spelling Star, a British spelling talent show which sees children between 9 and 13 compete to be the wordiest of them all.

And this year will also see a Sky Arts series in which famous authors, actors and musicians are taken around the British Library as they delve into their their passions by examining historical and cultural items.

Presenter Robert Winston, children's author Julia Donaldson, actor and writer Meera Syal, jazz singer-songwriter Jamie Cullum and poet Benjamin Zephaniah are some of the top names taking the tour.