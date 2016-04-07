Harry Hill is doing a spoof cookery show where he'll interview celebrities
Mozzarella snowmen, anyone? Harry Hill’s Tea-Time will first air on Sky 1 in autumn this year
Cookery shows are in for a roasting as Harry Hill creates his own spoof foodie programme.
The eight-part series Harry Hill's Tea-Time will be part cookery show, part chat show. Each week a new celebrity guest will join Hill and his cast of comedy characters to cook some ridiculous dishes — and create all sorts of chaos.
As the guests learn to cook classic, ahem, dishes like 'mozzarella snowmen' and 'sponge-finger prison', he will interview them and show comical clips from real-life cookery series.
Harry Hill's Tea-Time is one of three new Sky shows, including Spelling Star, a British spelling talent show which sees children between 9 and 13 compete to be the wordiest of them all.
And this year will also see a Sky Arts series in which famous authors, actors and musicians are taken around the British Library as they delve into their their passions by examining historical and cultural items.
Presenter Robert Winston, children's author Julia Donaldson, actor and writer Meera Syal, jazz singer-songwriter Jamie Cullum and poet Benjamin Zephaniah are some of the top names taking the tour.