Carol a VILLAIN? Soft-spoken Carol who reads out the weather, making even a rainy day sound like it’s going to be the best day ever. She should have been Snow White, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, surely?

It means Carol’s been visiting the doctor for her pre-show medical as the Disney villain, been hopping in cabs under the name of Maleficent: weather presenter by day, evil fairy by night. Apparently, show insiders say it was an extra defence: no-one would think of beloved Carol Kirkwood if they accidentally heard the name Maleficent. A good point well made.

But now Carol can banish the Maleficent name, the secrecy, the horns… OK, OK, she probably didn’t wear the horns.

More like this

And the forecast is looking good for Carol. Strictly viewers are very excited that the BBC presenter is hitting the dance floor and are already hoping she gets her hands on that glitterball trophy.

I couldn't care less who else is in it now, I'm pledging my allegiance & I'll remain loyal. @carolkirkwood to win #Strictly. #TeamKirkwood — Christina Smalley (@A_Smalley_World) August 18, 2015

@carolkirkwood BIG congratulations to being on strictly...Carol to win!! ????? — Naturally Cats (@naturallycats1) August 18, 2015

For the latest news check out www.radiotimes.com/tv/entertainment/talent-shows/exclusive-behind-the-scenes-video-interviews-with-the-strictly-2018-stars-and-their-partners/

See who is confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing here

Strictly Come Dancing returns this Autumn on BBC1

Advertisement

Robin Windsor, Alex Jones and Sir Bruce Forsyth will be at the Radio Times Festival this September.