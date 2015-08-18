Hang on, Carol Kirkwood’s Strictly code name is a Disney villain…
Lovely Carol’s been going by the name of an evil fairy for the past few months
This year the Strictly contestants have been given Disney code names to help ensure their involvement in the competition wasn’t leaked. Jeremy Vine was the adorable Nemo, Ainsley Harriott strapping young Aladdin, Kellie Bright the beautiful Jasmine, Georgia May Foote the delightful Rapunzel…
Yet things have taken a turn towards the dark side today. Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood has been going by the name of Maleficent. Yep, the villainous horned fairy from Sleeping Beauty.
Carol a VILLAIN? Soft-spoken Carol who reads out the weather, making even a rainy day sound like it’s going to be the best day ever. She should have been Snow White, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, surely?
It means Carol’s been visiting the doctor for her pre-show medical as the Disney villain, been hopping in cabs under the name of Maleficent: weather presenter by day, evil fairy by night. Apparently, show insiders say it was an extra defence: no-one would think of beloved Carol Kirkwood if they accidentally heard the name Maleficent. A good point well made.
But now Carol can banish the Maleficent name, the secrecy, the horns… OK, OK, she probably didn’t wear the horns.
And the forecast is looking good for Carol. Strictly viewers are very excited that the BBC presenter is hitting the dance floor and are already hoping she gets her hands on that glitterball trophy.
I couldn't care less who else is in it now, I'm pledging my allegiance & I'll remain loyal. @carolkirkwood to win #Strictly. #TeamKirkwood
@carolkirkwood BIG congratulations to being on strictly...Carol to win!! ?????
