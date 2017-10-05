At least not until This Morning's Alison Hammond sat down to talk to Ford and his Blade Runner 2049 co-star Ryan Gosling in London recently, and kicked the interview off by admitting that she'd never seen the original movie.

Hammond's honesty went down well with the duo and their polite chuckles marked the beginning of a laughter landslide that continued throughout their four-minute chat.

Ford and Gosling both found themselves in fits of giggles and Hammond chuckled her way through the interview.

"This Morning? What a morning" Ford sighed as they wrapped up.

What a morning indeed, Mr Ford. What a morning indeed.

Blade Runner 2049 - for those who are actually interested - opens in UK cinemas today, October 5th. And we've actually been rather impressed with it.