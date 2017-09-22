The BBC says "the artist host will be sprinkling their own stardust over proceedings and making every episode a complete one-off. As well as performing live, they will be joining in with the topical entertainment and fun sketches as well as presenting a smorgasbord of the very best in live music from other artists performing in that night’s show".

The special guest hosts have yet to be confirmed and will be announced in due course.

James will be busy interviewing the bands and featuring alongside the lead hosts in sketches, while Dotty will be chatting with the guests and the audience and curating the show’s interaction with viewers live on social media during each show. He'll also be out and about meeting music fans across the country.

The show comes courtesy of Fulwell 73, the same production company that makes James Corden's Late Late Show in the USA.

“We have been missing a primetime music show from our TV screens for far too long, so it’s fair to say being part of Sounds Like Friday Night is something I’m really, really excited about", Greg James said. "One thing that’s fantastic about the show is being able to provide new and emerging acts a home alongside the megastars, introducing them to a new audience. Also having the opportunity to interview and have a laugh with some of the biggest stars in the world, on the actual telly, is completely brilliant. I can't wait to get going!”

“I’m thrilled to be part of Sounds Like Friday Night, it’s going to be an amazing show" Dotty added. "Each week I’ll be meeting fellow music fans from around the UK, getting the lowdown from the viewers on social media and bringing the best music to you at home. I can’t wait!”

Sounds Like Friday Night's theme tune has been composed by Brighton duo Royal Blood. “It’s a dream come true for us because we always imagined doing something like this one day", they said. "It’s great that a new show celebrating live music is back at the BBC and creating a home for new bands to build a bigger audience. We’re excited to be a part of it!"

Sounds Like Friday Night will air on BBC1 from October