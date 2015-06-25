What’s it like going back and playing the Pyramid Stage a year later?

It’s quite a leap, isn’t it?! I only realised that I was doing the Pyramid Stage quite recently. I’m kind of blown away by it! I’m absolutely thrilled, obviously. It’s going to be daunting, but a big landmark for me – very surreal.

And you’re playing before Patti Smith!

Better playing before Patti Smith than after Patti Smith!

How do you prepare for a big show?

I don’t know – I’ve never done anything like this before! Festival gigs are different, there’s no sound check because the changeover can be quite quick, so you go out there and you kind of fly by the seat of your pants, and that provides a new energy every time, which I love.

Do you get nervous?

I would imagine, when the day comes, a few minutes before going on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, that’ll be reason enough to be nervous.

Hozier will perform on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury at 1pm on Sunday