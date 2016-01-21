"I hope that the move online isn’t just a move to forget about it, that we’re putting it online for a reason and spend lots of money on it and really shout about it. So as long as that happens, I think it’s a really exciting prospect."

James was speaking backstage at the ceremony, where he revealed he'd be taking on a mammoth Radio 1 Gregathlon to raise as much cash as possible for Sport Relief.

Advertisement

"In two weeks time I’m going to be doing five triathlons in five days in five different cities" he explained, "and I’m going to be doing my show at the end of each day."