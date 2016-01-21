Greg James hopes BBC3's switch online "isn’t just a move to forget about it"
The DJ, who's about to embark on a Sport Relief triathlon challenge, says BBC3 needs support and investment to thrive online
Radio and TV presenter Greg James says he's excited about BBC3's upcoming move online but hopes the channel isn't being sent into oblivion on the world wide web.
"The thing with BBC3 for me is that as long as it gets the attention and the love that it deserves from the BBC, and the money and the investment in it, it’s a really exciting proposition", he told RadioTimes.com at the National Television Awards.
"I hope that the move online isn’t just a move to forget about it, that we’re putting it online for a reason and spend lots of money on it and really shout about it. So as long as that happens, I think it’s a really exciting prospect."
James was speaking backstage at the ceremony, where he revealed he'd be taking on a mammoth Radio 1 Gregathlon to raise as much cash as possible for Sport Relief.
"In two weeks time I’m going to be doing five triathlons in five days in five different cities" he explained, "and I’m going to be doing my show at the end of each day."