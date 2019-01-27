Although 21-year-old Andrew left Cheryl in floods of tears at his original audition, Oti decided not to advance the dancer to the show’s next stage.

Tearing up as she announced the news to him, Oti said: "The audience absolutely erupted when you came onto the floor but I have to say that you are not in my final three.

“I’m so sorry from the bottom of my heart, because I do really, really love you.”

Similarly, Chris was turned away by Cheryl, who told him: “Chris, you are an inspiration, not only to me but to many for so many reasons.

"You're fresh, you're cool, you're slick... however I can tell you that I'm sorry but I can't take you any further forward in the competition."

Fans were disappointed that neither act had made it through, with some saying they would like to have seen people with disabilities represented in the live shows.

However, other viewers are just excited to see the final nine contestants in action next week.

So who are the final nine? Here's the full list of the remaining contestants and their captains:

Cheryl

Dane Bates Collective

Harry and Eleiyah

Frobacks

Oti

KLA

Ellie Fergusson

The Globe Girls

Matthew

Company Jinks

James & Oliver

Prospects Fraternity

The Greatest Dancer continues 7.30pm Saturday, BBC1