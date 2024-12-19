Host Sara Pascoe will be joined by Ian "H" Watkins from Steps, EastEnders' star Kellie Bright, comedian Fatiha El-Ghorri and reality star Charlotte Crosby.

They'll be tasked with putting their own individual twist on an advent calendar before making a Christmas costume for a child.

For their final task, they'll have to create an outfit made to measure which is inspired by their favourite Christmas number one. No pressure then!

Without further ado, meet the four contestants taking on the difficult challenge of The Great Christmas Sewing Bee.

The Great Christmas Sewing Bee 2024 line-up: Full cast

Read on for everything you need to know about the contestants.

Ian "H" Watkins

Ian "H" Watkins.

Age: 48

Job: Singer in Steps

Instagram: @ianhwatkins

Ian, also known as H, is best-known for being one of the five members in Steps. Outside of the pop group, Ian has enjoyed a career in musical theatre, starring in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Fame and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to name a few.

In 2007, he took part in Celebrity Big Brother. This year, he was part of a prank produced by Joe Lycett, who spread a fake story about the singer being honoured with an eight foot statue in Cowbridge.

Kellie Bright

Kellie Bright. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Age: 48

Job: Actress

Instagram: @kelliebrightofficial

Kellie Bright is best known for her role as Linda Carter in EastEnders, which she's held since 2013. She's also starred as Julie in Ali G Indahouse, Cassie in Bad Girls and Joanna in The Upper Hand.

In 2015, she joined Strictly Come Dancing and was paired with Kevin Clifton. She was the runner-up, losing out to Jay McGuiness.

Fatiha El-Ghorri

Fatiha El-Ghorri.

Age: 43

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @fatiha.elghorri

Fatiha is a British comedian, born in Hackney in 1981. She made her television debut in 2020 when she performed a stand-up routine on Jonathan Ross's Comedy Club.

Fatiha then went on to perform on The Russell Howard Hour, Sorry, I Didn't Know, Guessable and was one of the cast members on Outsiders.

Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby.

Age: 34

Job: Reality star

Instagram: @charlottegshore

Charlotte is best known for being one of the original members of MTV's Geordie Shore cast, which began in 2011.

She would go on to become a household name and appear on a multitude of programmes, from Britain's Got More Talent, Celebrity Big Brother (which she won in 2013), Ex on the Beach, I'm A Celebrity and The Masked Singer (Australia).

The Great Christmas Sewing Bee airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 19th December at 9pm.

