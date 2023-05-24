Sara Pascoe , Patrick Grant and Esme Young are all back for the new season and the line-up of 12 competitors has now been revealed. They'll take on three challenges each week, with one lucky sewer being given Garment of the Week and, unfortunately, one being sent home.

Season 9 of The Great British Sewing Bee begins tonight (Wednesday 24th May) and once more, the series will see a new batch of contestants battle it out in a host of challenges for the title of Britain's Best Amateur Sewer.

The first episode of the new season will see the sewers take on "classics with a twist". For their first Pattern Challenge, the sewers will have to make a top with a twist at its centre – a straightforward construction with a tricky brain-teaser. The Transformation Challenge and Made to Measure round are set to be exciting also, but who will impress the judges?

Wondering who's who in this year's competition? Read on for everything you need to know about the contestants in the Great British Sewing Bee 2023.

The Great British Sewing Bee 2023 cast: Meet the contestants

Asmaa

Asmaa in The Great British Sewing Bee. BBC/Love Productions,James Stack

Age: 46

Occupation: Consultant breast surgeon

From: Cardiff

Instagram: @sewgical_endeavours

During the Iraq and Iran War, Asmaa would spend her time watching and learning from her grandmother who was a seamstress. She would hand sew the wardrobe for her dolls, using any scraps and remnants she could find. Now working as a consultant breast surgeon, Asmaa specialises in making underwear and has even created post-op bras for her breast cancer patients.

Catherine

Catherine in The Great British Sewing Bee. BBC/Love Productions,James Stack

Age: 34

Occupation: Senior games designer

From: West Sussex

Instagram: @catmoomie

A BAFTA Award-winning video games designer, West Sussex-based Catherine invested in a sewing machine when she bought her first home and has been sewing ever since. She tries to dress sustainably and repurposes day dresses into underwear or other garments.

Fauve

Fauve in The Great British Sewing Bee. BBC/Love Productions,James Stack

Age: 26

Occupation: Trainee solicitor

From: Swansea

Instagram: @sew_fauve

A trainee solicitor based in Swansea, Fauve is also a top golfer who has represented Wales in the Home Nationals. The sewing bug bit five years ago when she went along to a sewing class and made a peg bag. Now, she sews in the evenings and likes creating puff-sleeved feminine dresses.

Gillie

Gillie in The Great British Sewing Bee. BBC/Love Productions,James Stack

Age: 73

Occupation: Retired secretary and HR manager

From: Nottingham

Nottingham-based Gillie started sewing at the age of seven after her mother taught her how to thread a needle. She takes inspiration from French fashion, especially Coco Chanel and adores elegant designer clothing.

Lauren

Lauren in The Great British Sewing Bee. BBC/Love Productions,James Stack

Age: 30

Occupation: Sales assistant, home furnishings company

From: Walsall

Instagram: @madebylaurentedstone

Initially training to be a barrister, Lauren now works as a sales assistant at a local home furnishings company in the Midlands so she can devote more time to her children. She first started to sew when she decided to make a quilted memory blanket using her children's baby clothes, and now sews for herself having learnt from online tutorials.

Lizzie

Lizzie in The Great British Sewing Bee. BBC/Love Productions,James Stack

Age: 49

Occupation: Creative Director, graphic design

From: Bristol

Instagram: @thebettysilk

A creative director of her own graphics company, Bristol-based Lizzie was taught to sew by her mum, who passed away when she was young. Lizzie now sews as a way of staying connected to her and likes making clothes for her active lifestyle and for work.

Maria

Maria in The Great British Sewing Bee S9. BBC/Love Productions,James Stack

Age: 34

Occupation: A&E Nurse

From: Fife

Instagram: @marzi_the_amble_stitcher

Costa Rica-born Maria works as an A&E nurse in Fife and uses sewing as the ultimate unwind after a stressful shift. Her mother taught her the basics but she's largely self-taught and enjoys making clothes, as well as handbags and purses which has led her to dabble in leatherwork.

Matthew

Matthew in The Great British Sewing Bee. BBC/Love Productions,James Stack

Age: 30

Occupation: Dancer and teaching assistant

From: Peterborough

Instagram: @matthew_jrd91

Peterborough-based Matthew trained to be a dancer and has performed at the opening ceremonies of the London 2012 Olympics, UEFA Champions League Final and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant. When he's not sewing, Matthew works at a primary school as a teaching assistant and is influenced in his style by the drag scene, Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen.

Mia

Mia in The Great British Sewing Bee. BBC/Love Productions,James Stack

Age: 20

Occupation: Student

From: Surrey

Instagram: @miasartyfarty

Mia is this year's youngest sewer at age 20 and started sewing during lockdown after her mum bought a sewing machine. She was meant to go to university but deferred for two years and fell in love with sewing in that time. She now hopes to sew professionally and has applied to study costume design, which she is due to start after the show.

Tony R

Tony R in The Great British Sewing Bee. BBC/Love Productions,James Stack

Age: 53

Occupation: Postman

From: Cornwall

Instagram: @tonyr.maker

Previously having worked as a high-flying manager in a manufacturing firm, Tony would often keep himself busy on long-haul flights to the Far East where he lived with crocheting and knitting. After changing careers three years ago, he pulled out his wife’s old sewing machine and has since made himself cycling gear and his own wardrobe influenced by '90s skater fashion.

Tony W

Tony W in The Great British Sewing Bee. BBC/Love Productions,James Stack

Age: 33

Occupation: Teacher

From: Essex

Instagram: @house_of_tony_makes

A primary school teacher in Essex, Tony was actually influenced to take up sewing after watching the show's first season. He has run a sewing club for children and mainly sews for himself, often opting for big bold fabric patterns for his shirts and tailored waistcoats.

Vicki

Vicki in The Great British Sewing Bee. BBC/Love Productions,James Stack

Age: 30

Occupation: Police dispatcher

From: Lincolnshire

Instagram: @whatvickimade

Working as a police dispatcher, Vicki often uses sewing as a release for what can often be a stressful job. Her love of sewing began as a child when her grandmother taught her to sew a straight line and she went on to sew her children's handmade outfits. Now, she sews to be able to dress how she likes and believes sewing has enabled her to express that one size does not fit all.

The Great British Sewing Bee returns at 8pm on Wednesday 24th May on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

