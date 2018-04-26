With a new host lined up, all the show needs now is a top notch batch of contestants ready to sew their way into the hearts of the viewing public.

So if you think you can wow the judges with your needlework, then why not check out how to apply below?

How to apply for The Great British Sewing Bee 2018

Luckily, applying for the show couldn’t be easier - all you have to do is head over to this web page and click Apply Now.

You’ll then have to fill out a short application form which will ask for some personal details as well as a series of quick questions about why you wish to apply, what previous sewing experience you have, and why sewing is important to you.

However, like Bake Off, this is an amateur competition, so there are specific rules of entry that you have to follow.

Obviously you cannot earn your main source of income from sewing, or worked as a dressmaker, sample machinist, pattern cutter, tailor or seamstress.

You must also not have any sewing NVQ or other sewing-related qualification, unless it was acquired over 10 years ago.

If you're hoping to be successful, it's worth bearing in mind what the producers are looking for.

"We will take into account: skill, enthusiasm, drive and love of sewing," the entry guidelines state. "We are looking for lively characters who are comfortable being filmed."

There will be a series of interviews, and the show is looking for contestants who "reflect the range in age, location, gender and diversity of amateur sewers in Britain".

When do the applications for The Great British Sewing Bee close?

If you think you've got what it takes, then be sure to apply by the closing date on Monday 28th May – and you might be showing off your sewing skills to the nation in no time.

When will The Great British Sewing Bee 2018 begin filming?

Wannabe contestants should be aware that filming is currently expected to be during July, August and September 2018. If you are successful, don't go telling everyone on social media – Love Productions want to keep things secret until the show airs.