Stephen Gomes

Experimental chef Stephen was born in Mumbai, but has lived in Cardiff for the past 15 years. A newcomer to the competition, he'll be hoping his proud family heritage will give him the experience to cope – his great grandfather was Head Chef at the Eastern Shipping Company during the Raj.

But it's not all about tradition: a passion for molecular cooking and liquid nitrogen might pose some surprises for the WI.

Eat Stephen's food at: Moksh

Follow Stephen: @StephenJGomes

Adam Bannister

29-year-old Adam is the youngest chef in this week's heats, and took charge of his Swansea restaurant in March 2014. Before that, he worked at the fine dining pub the Hardwick in Abergavenny – a culinary heritage that should sit well with judge Tom Kerridge.

Eat Adam's food at: Slice

Follow Adam: @SliceSwansea

Phil Carmichael

Executive chef to former Great British Menu winner and Michelin star chef Jason Atherton, Phil is one of the most experienced chefs in the Welsh heats. He has been involved in opening six restaurants with Atherton, and currently is Head Chef at Berners Tavern in London.

Working with 42 chefs at his restaurant, he admits that the experience of working alone in the Great British Menu kitchen will be very different.

Eat Phil's food at: Berners Tavern

Follow Phil: @cheebo77