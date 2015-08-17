Great British Menu 2015: meet the Welsh chefs
Meet Stephen Gomes, Adam Bannister and Phil Carmichael, the chefs aiming to represent Wales at the glittering Women's Institute-inspired banquet
Three new chefs are aiming to do the Women's Institute proud this week as Great British Menu heads to Wales.
Find out more about the Welsh chefs – and even book yourself a table at their restaurants – as the BBC2 cookery competition continues.
Stephen Gomes
Experimental chef Stephen was born in Mumbai, but has lived in Cardiff for the past 15 years. A newcomer to the competition, he'll be hoping his proud family heritage will give him the experience to cope – his great grandfather was Head Chef at the Eastern Shipping Company during the Raj.
But it's not all about tradition: a passion for molecular cooking and liquid nitrogen might pose some surprises for the WI.
Eat Stephen's food at: Moksh
Follow Stephen: @StephenJGomes
Adam Bannister
29-year-old Adam is the youngest chef in this week's heats, and took charge of his Swansea restaurant in March 2014. Before that, he worked at the fine dining pub the Hardwick in Abergavenny – a culinary heritage that should sit well with judge Tom Kerridge.
Eat Adam's food at: Slice
Follow Adam: @SliceSwansea
Phil Carmichael
Executive chef to former Great British Menu winner and Michelin star chef Jason Atherton, Phil is one of the most experienced chefs in the Welsh heats. He has been involved in opening six restaurants with Atherton, and currently is Head Chef at Berners Tavern in London.
Working with 42 chefs at his restaurant, he admits that the experience of working alone in the Great British Menu kitchen will be very different.
Eat Phil's food at: Berners Tavern
Follow Phil: @cheebo77