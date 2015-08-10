Great British Menu 2015: meet the South West chefs
Josh Eggleton, Dominic Chapman and Jude Kereama are flying the flag for the south coast as they serve up Women's Institute-inspired dishes fit for the banquet
This week it's the turn of chefs from the South West on Great British Menu, with three new chefs competing from Monday at 7.30pm on BBC2.
Find out more about each contestant here – and book a place at their restaurant! – as the series inspired by 100 years of the Women's Institute continues.
Josh Eggleton
The chip shop owner turned Michelin-starred chef makes his second appearance in the competition after losing out to eventual banquet chef Emily Watkins last year.
Eggleton grew up near Bristol, learning how to bake from his grandparents and gaining a love of food from them – yes, including WI classic the Victoria sponge.
He now runs pub The Pony and Trap in Chew Magna, which has held a Michelin star since 2011.
Eat Josh's food at: The Pony and Trap
Follow Josh: @josh_eggleton
Dom Chapman
Like Josh, Dominic Chapman is also competing for the second year in a row, and will want revenge after losing out to Josh and Emily in the 2014 South West heats.
The fourth generation of a family of chefs, Chapman's Taunton-based Castle Hotel has been part of the family for 60 years. But Chapman's cooking isn't all about tradition: he worked under Heston Blumenthal at the Fat Duck, later becoming head chef at Blumenthal's newly-opened restaurant The Hind's Head.
Chapman is currently head chef and patron of the Beehive restaurant near Maidenhead, after earning Michael Parkinson's pub and restaurant The Royal Oak a Michelin star.
Eat Dom's food at: The Beehive
Follow Dominic: @DomChapman
Jude Kereama
The only first-timer in this week's heats, New Zealand chef Jude Kereama won awards in both Auckland and London before moving to Cornwall to set up his own restaurant Kota in Porthleven.
Kereama is half Maori, quarter Chinese and quarter Malaysian, so expect a real mash-up of flavours and inspirations.
Eat Jude's food at: Kota restaurant
Follow Jude: @JudeKereama