Josh Eggleton

The chip shop owner turned Michelin-starred chef makes his second appearance in the competition after losing out to eventual banquet chef Emily Watkins last year.

Eggleton grew up near Bristol, learning how to bake from his grandparents and gaining a love of food from them – yes, including WI classic the Victoria sponge.

He now runs pub The Pony and Trap in Chew Magna, which has held a Michelin star since 2011.

Eat Josh's food at: The Pony and Trap

Follow Josh: @josh_eggleton

Dom Chapman

Like Josh, Dominic Chapman is also competing for the second year in a row, and will want revenge after losing out to Josh and Emily in the 2014 South West heats.

The fourth generation of a family of chefs, Chapman's Taunton-based Castle Hotel has been part of the family for 60 years. But Chapman's cooking isn't all about tradition: he worked under Heston Blumenthal at the Fat Duck, later becoming head chef at Blumenthal's newly-opened restaurant The Hind's Head.

Chapman is currently head chef and patron of the Beehive restaurant near Maidenhead, after earning Michael Parkinson's pub and restaurant The Royal Oak a Michelin star.

Eat Dom's food at: The Beehive

Follow Dominic: @DomChapman

Jude Kereama

The only first-timer in this week's heats, New Zealand chef Jude Kereama won awards in both Auckland and London before moving to Cornwall to set up his own restaurant Kota in Porthleven.

Kereama is half Maori, quarter Chinese and quarter Malaysian, so expect a real mash-up of flavours and inspirations.

Eat Jude's food at: Kota restaurant

Follow Jude: @JudeKereama