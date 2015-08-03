Great British Menu 2015: meet the Scottish chefs
The new series celebrating 100 years of the Women's Institute begins with chefs from Scotland, featuring Jak O'Donnell, Graham Campbell and Jimmy Lee
Great British Menu returns this Monday at 7.30pm on BBC2, and the competition kicks off with the Scottish heats.
Dishes in this year's competition are meant to celebrate 100 years of the Women's Institute, with the final banquet held at the grand Drapers' Hall in London. And yes, there will be victoria sponges.
Find out more about the three Scottish chefs taking part in the opening week – and find out where you can eat their food yourself – right here.
Graham Campbell
The Great British Menu debutant might not have experienced the competition, but the young chef is a fast learner.
At 25 he became the youngest person in Scotland to receive a Michelin star in 2009. Campbell currently works as head chef at the Inglis Restaurant at the Glenesk Hotel in Angus, Scotland.
Eat Glenn's food at: The Glenesk Hotel
Follow Glenn: @chefgraham1
Jak O’Donnell
Returning chef Jak fended off double Michelin starred Stevie McGloughlin to win the Scottish heats of Great British Menu last year.
She's been running her Glasgow restaurant The Sisters for 17 years, which now has two sites in the city. As well as that she has her own cookery show on STV.
Eat her food at: The Sisters
Follow Jak: @chef_jacqueline
Jimmy Lee
Great British Menu newbie Jimmy mixes classic Scottish ingredients with modern Cantonese cuisine and is based in Glasgow at his restaurant Lychee Oriental.
He taught himself to cook while working at his family takeaway (his relatives emigrated from Hong Kong in the 60s), before he set out on his own in 2012.
Eat his food at: Lychee Oriental
Follow Jimmy: @chef_jimmylee