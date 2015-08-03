Find out more about the three Scottish chefs taking part in the opening week – and find out where you can eat their food yourself – right here.

Graham Campbell

The Great British Menu debutant might not have experienced the competition, but the young chef is a fast learner.

At 25 he became the youngest person in Scotland to receive a Michelin star in 2009. Campbell currently works as head chef at the Inglis Restaurant at the Glenesk Hotel in Angus, Scotland.

Eat Glenn's food at: The Glenesk Hotel



Follow Glenn: @chefgraham1

Jak O’Donnell

Returning chef Jak fended off double Michelin starred Stevie McGloughlin to win the Scottish heats of Great British Menu last year.

She's been running her Glasgow restaurant The Sisters for 17 years, which now has two sites in the city. As well as that she has her own cookery show on STV.

Eat her food at: The Sisters

Follow Jak: @chef_jacqueline

Jimmy Lee

Great British Menu newbie Jimmy mixes classic Scottish ingredients with modern Cantonese cuisine and is based in Glasgow at his restaurant Lychee Oriental.

He taught himself to cook while working at his family takeaway (his relatives emigrated from Hong Kong in the 60s), before he set out on his own in 2012.

Eat his food at: Lychee Oriental



Follow Jimmy: @chef_jimmylee