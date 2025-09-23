Up next is a fondly remembered school cake technical and there's a catch, before they head into a final exam with a school fete showstopper, full of nostalgic treats.

An in an exclusive clip shared with RadioTimes.com, it's crunch time for the bakers.

If it wasn't difficult enough to produce the 12 flapjacks, they are also tasked with making delicate decorations and tantalising toppings.

For Nadia, she is making cherry and coconut flapjacks, her favourite childhood treat. Coming face-to-face with Paul Hollywood about her tempered chocolate, Nadia notes she has a piece of paper about the temperature settings before Hollywood jokes that she is cheating.

"You're cheating, you're cheating in class and I think it's outrageous," he joked. "She may as well write it on the back of her hand!"

On the new themed week, judge Prue Leith said: "Paul got terribly excited, because his favourite thing in the whole world is cake and custard, and we had lots of cake and custard. In fact, for one of the challenges, I think we actually required custard.

"It's funny, because I was at school in South Africa, and you would have thought that would have been very different, but because the whole education system had come from Britain, our school was just like any private school in England. So we had treacle tart and brownies and school cake – not very well-made, but we had the same things."

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesday 23rd September at 8pm on Channel 4.

