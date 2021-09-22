Grand Designs preview teases “stern conversations” between home builder and his dad

An exclusive new clip from tonight’s Grand Designs sees a tense exchange between a father and son, as they work together on an ambitious project in rural Cambridgeshire.

Widowed teacher Gretta is looking to make a fresh start in life by building her dream home, inspired by her time living in Malaysia. She enlists the help of nephew Carlos as designer and brother-in-law Fernando as project manager.

Fernando himself has little building experience, but is left in charge when Carlos takes time away from the work. His son doesn’t hesitate in delivering some tough criticism upon his return.

On the otherwise perfect wooden exterior of the building, Carlos notices a white protrusion which his father tells him is linked to the thermostat. There’s obvious tension around where it has been placed.

“It looks terrible,” says Carlos bluntly. “It doesn’t look great, does it?”

Prior to his return, homeowner Gretta admits that her nephew is “fastidious” and seems to have some concern over whether he’ll be satisfied with how they have realised his design.

“Dad isn’t from a design background,” adds Carlos. “I know that he charges forward at high pace. Things missed or when I don’t find out about things… it ends in stern conversations.”

Tonight’s Grand Designs project is the latest to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the programme addressing how Gretta and her family deal with that unexpected complication.

The 21st series of the show returned to Channel 4 at the start of the month, with previous episodes available to catch up with on free streaming service All 4.

Grand Designs continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 4. Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.