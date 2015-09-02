Noel will take to the ‘crazy chair’ and be in with a chance of winning £500,000 for his chosen charity as the show nears 3000 episodes.

"To be given the chance to play the game I am so very proud to host was a great honour, and one of the biggest shocks of my professional life,” Edmonds said. “I hate the Banker even more now!”

“Playing for Children’s Hospice South West – a charity very close to my heart – was the icing on our 10th birthday cake,” Edmonds added.

“Noel was speechless when he realised he’d been pranked by the one true talent of the show, yours truly,” added an, ahem, humble Banker.

“Where have the years gone? I look withered, Noel looks years younger. That tells you a lot about who does all the hard work around here. I would say it’s been a pleasure, but it hasn’t.”

In its ten years, Deal or No Deal has given away more than £40 million to more than 2,750 contestants including celebrities Olly Murs, Louis Walsh and James Corden. A whopping 58,000 boxes have been opened in that time.

So how will Edmonds do? Is the 1p box looming, or has he learned enough to scare the Banker away?

The 10th anniversary show will air on September 18th on Channel 4