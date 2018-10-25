What time is Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip on TV?

The new series airs on Thursdays at 9pm on ITV.

Is there a trailer?

Yep! And it's packed with food, Gino's terrible driving — and nudist beaches.

Who are Gordon, Gino and Fred?

Gordon Ramsay and Gino D'Campo are, of course, outspoken TV chefs, while you may recognise Fred Sirieix as the maître d' of Channel 4's love-seeking reality shows First Dates and First Dates Hotel.

More like this

What's it about?

The show begins with the three men driving a camper van around southern Italy, before moving on to France and Scotland. Their supposed mission is to 'collect ingredients for a friend's celebratory meal', but one suspects its all just a ploy for the three to lark around.

Advertisement

But when there's fine food, merriment — and underwear heists — we couldn't really care less.