Good Morning Britain summer guest hosts revealed – who's replacing Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid?
Richard Madeley, Eamonn Holmes and Jeremy Kyle are stepping in
Richard Madeley, Eamonn Holmes and Jeremy Kyle will guest host Good Morning Britain while Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid are on holiday this summer.
Morgan and Reid finished up on Wednesday and will return to the programme in September. Morgan was very keen to point out that he’d be spending his jollies in Beverly Hills, no less.
For former This Morning presenter Madeley, hosting Good Morning Britain will be a first. He said: “I've known Piers for 30 years so sitting in for him on GMB is an excellent opportunity to gather some inside information on him which I will unhesitatingly use to wind him up afterwards.”
Holmes, meanwhile, has guest hosted the show numerous times, and is currently also presenting This Morning with wife Ruth Langsford, sitting in for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.
Jeremy Kyle, who stepped in to cover Good Morning Britain last year, said: “I’m really looking forward to being back on GMB this August to wake the nation up over the summer holidays. Now all I need to do is find my alarm clock!”
Good Morning Britain is on ITV on weekdays from 6am - 8.30am