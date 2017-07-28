For former This Morning presenter Madeley, hosting Good Morning Britain will be a first. He said: “I've known Piers for 30 years so sitting in for him on GMB is an excellent opportunity to gather some inside information on him which I will unhesitatingly use to wind him up afterwards.”

Holmes, meanwhile, has guest hosted the show numerous times, and is currently also presenting This Morning with wife Ruth Langsford, sitting in for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Jeremy Kyle, who stepped in to cover Good Morning Britain last year, said: “I’m really looking forward to being back on GMB this August to wake the nation up over the summer holidays. Now all I need to do is find my alarm clock!”

Good Morning Britain is on ITV on weekdays from 6am - 8.30am