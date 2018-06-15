“I’m just going to say one important thing here, I’ve been made to feel like an outcast today in this studio,” he said. “I was put, not in the green room, but I was dumped outside.”

Then he delivered the line no viewer at 6:46 in the morning wants to hear: "I’m going to show you my balls."

O’Connor then stood up and undid his belt as cameras tried to turn away, before pulling out a series of fluffy balls and lobbing them onto the desk.

Keeping her composure, Garraway explained why O’Connor wasn’t in the green room: “That will be a technical reason. I’m just going to explain that, it’s how we conduct our debates. We always separate guests that are going to be part of the debate.”

“Rubbish,” he replied. “I’ve been coming here for the last 20 years and I’ve never been treated like that. That’s just typical of how we treat fathers.”

Garraway then closed off the debate by cutting to the adverts: “I think you’ve slightly let dads down there. We’re going to take a break because of that.”

So, although O’Connor has dented his chances of being invited on the show in future, at least he cemented Fathers4Justice’s reputation as a serious organisation. A job well done, Matt.

Good Morning Britain is on weekdays on ITV at 6am