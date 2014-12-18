"Mr Michaels has confirmed his proposed candidacy as a UKIP MP. Sadly any Gogglebox cast member who becomes a candidate for a political party will have to step down from their involvement in Gogglebox," said a statement from the broadcaster.

"It’s with great regret that The Michaels are no longer in the show. They have been excellent contributors to Gogglebox, and we are very grateful for all they have given to the show."

Retired hotelier Andrew Michaels, 55, who often discussed Ukip on the show, will contest the Hastings and Rye seat in East Sussex.

Other series regulars, "posh couple" Steph and Dom, recently starred in a one-off special in which they invited Nigel Farage to their house for a boozy chat in front of the TV. But they later told RadioTimes.com that although they liked the Ukip leader they would not be voting for his party.