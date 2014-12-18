Gogglebox family axed by Channel 4 after dad reveals he's running as a Ukip candidate
Andrew Michaels is contesting the Hastings and Rye seat at the General Election
"Sass!" Well-loved Goggleboxers the Michaels family have been dropped from the show following the news that dad Andrew is running as a Ukip candidate in the general election.
Andrew, his wife Caroline and their children Louis and Alex did not appear in last Friday's episode and Channel 4 has since confirmed that they will no longer be involved due to rules on political candidacies.
"Mr Michaels has confirmed his proposed candidacy as a UKIP MP. Sadly any Gogglebox cast member who becomes a candidate for a political party will have to step down from their involvement in Gogglebox," said a statement from the broadcaster.
"It’s with great regret that The Michaels are no longer in the show. They have been excellent contributors to Gogglebox, and we are very grateful for all they have given to the show."
Retired hotelier Andrew Michaels, 55, who often discussed Ukip on the show, will contest the Hastings and Rye seat in East Sussex.
Other series regulars, "posh couple" Steph and Dom, recently starred in a one-off special in which they invited Nigel Farage to their house for a boozy chat in front of the TV. But they later told RadioTimes.com that although they liked the Ukip leader they would not be voting for his party.