And some of the show's stars have explained that they're looking forward to seeing old clips involving former cast members Leon and June Bernicoff, who sadly passed away in 2017 and 2020 respectively.

A very special episode of Gogglebox is being broadcast tonight (Saturday 11th March) to mark ten years since the show first aired, looking back at some of the highlights from the first decade of the show's run.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the Malone family – who have been part of the cast since season 4 in 2014 – said that although they hadn't seen any of the compilation show so far, it would be "nice to watch some old faces again."

Asked if there was anyone in particular she was looking forward to seeing, Julie Malone replied: "I think Leon and June. They were lovely so it’d be nice to see them again... I’m going to have the tissues ready!"

Meanwhile, the Malones were also asked to pick out some of their highlights from their time on the show so far, with Shaun focusing on some memories relating to the family's dogs.

Gogglebox's Malone Family

"I know you shouldn’t have favourites, but I used to have a favourite dog," he said. "He’s not here anymore, but when my nephew was just a little baby he was sat on the couch like making little baby noises. And Frank was kinda answering them. It’s nice because Frank’s not here anymore, but we’ve still got the footage."

Julie added: "I think my personal favourite is when Dave [their dog] head-butted Tom! That was just so funny. You know, he never does things like that to me. He’s such a good boy. He only ever has accidents with Tom."

Asked what it was about Gogglebox that ensured its continued success, Julie said it stemmed from the fact that everyone who appeared on the show was relatable to the general public.

"I know from our experience, I can go to the supermarket and I have people shouting, ‘You alright, Julie?’ Tom’s on the motorway and he’s got people saying, ‘You alright’ and the same with Shaun. I think it's because we're all so relatable."

Additional reporting by Grace Henry

Gogglebox: 10 Year Anniversary Special airs on Saturday 11th March at 9pm on Channel 4. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide or Streaming Guide. Check out our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

