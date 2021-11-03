GMB viewers don’t want Richard Madeley as Piers Morgan’s permanent replacement

Since Piers Morgan quit Good Morning Britain, many media personalities have filled in for him on ITV’s breakfast show, including presenter Richard Madeley.

Advertisement

A few media outlets reported that the journalist could be taking over from Morgan for good, suggesting he had landed a permanent contract. But is this what GMB viewers want?

According to an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll, the answer is no.

When asked whether they wanted Richard Madeley to be Piers Morgan’s permanent GMB replacement, 70 per cent of RadioTimes.com readers voted ‘No’, with only 131 (30 per cent) of the total votes going to the ‘Yes’ camp.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Madeley has denied rumours he is taking over as Morgan’s permanent replacement, with his representative telling The Mirror: “Richard is part of a revolving family of presenters and no plans to change that.

They declined to offer any comment on the rumours that he had secured a permanent contract worth £300,00.

On Wednesday morning, the presenter himself addressed the rumours on Good Morning Britain, saying: “I think someone’s put two and two together and got four and a half.” He went on to deny he’d be stepping into Morgan’s role, confirming he’d continue appearing alongside Susanna Reid on a regular basis instead.

The presenter is also rumoured to be a part of this year’s I’m a Celebrity, with The Sun reporting that “I’m A Celebrity will effectively be the perfect launch pad to start” presenting GMB permanently, “and he’s a brilliant addition to the GMB squad”.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.