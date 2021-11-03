Do you want Richard Madeley to be Piers Morgan’s permanent GMB replacement?

Ever since Piers Morgan left Good Morning Britain following a row over Meghan Markle, his role has been shared across several media personalities.

But that could be about to change, with presenter Richard Madeley touted to become a permanent replacement.

Madeley has appeared frequently alongside Susanna Reid on the magazine programme since Morgan quit, and rumour has it ITV has officially offered him the role.

Of course, it’s just speculation at this stage. Madeley did address the rumours in Wednesday’s programme – particularly the ones surrounding a £300,000 contract.

“I think someone’s put two and two together and got four and a half,” he joked. He also addressed the rumours that he’d be taking part in this year’s I’m a Celebrity, which will once again take place in Wales and is set to begin later this month.

Though he didn’t confirm anything, he did joke that he would be taking a long drive tomorrow and that it did involve a bridge…

The rumours gained traction after The Sun claimed that Madeley had been offered a staff contract on GMB following a meeting with ITV bosses, and that he had decided to accept after consulting with his family.

The report also suggested that his I’m a Celeb stint would serve as an effective launch pad for the new GMB role.

Of course, this is all just speculation at this stage, and Madeley himself said during Wednesday morning’s programme that he would be “doing the show down the line, along with lots of other people”.

It certainly does look like he could become a permanent replacement for Morgan – but should he? What do you think? Let us know in the poll below:

