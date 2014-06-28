Glastonbury 2014: What to watch on Saturday 28 June
Lana Del Rey, Jake Bugg, Manic Street Preachers and Metallica among our top picks today
Enjoy the best of the Glastonbury festival from the comfort of your own home with our top picks for Saturday 28 June:
Pyramid Stage
14:30: Kelis (7pm, BBC3) – R&B singer bring her milkshake to the main state
16:00: Lana Del Rey (8pm, BBC3) – Moody pop from the somber songstress
17:30: Robert Plant (8pm, BBC4) - A solo set from the Led Zeppelin front man
19:30: Jack White (8pm, BBC3) - Hits from his new solo album plus White Striples classics
21:45: Metallica (from 9:30pm, BBC2) - Heavy metal from possibly the most controversial headliners in Glasto history, fronted by James Hetfield.
Other stage
16:30: Kodaline (7pm, BBC3) - Laid-back rock. If you like Coldplay, you’ll like this.
18:00: Imagine Dragons – Mid-tempo rock band you can sing along to
19:30: Manic Street Preachers (from 9:30pm, BBC2) – Welsh rockers liven up your Saturday-night sunset
21:00: Pixies (from 9:30pm, BBC2) – Nothing cute and impish about this alternative rock four-piece
22:30: Jake Bugg (10:30pm, BBC3) – 20-year-old Dylan-esque singer-songwriter
West Holts Stage
20:30: Goldfrapp – electronic duo, with ethereal vocals from Alison Goldfrapp
22:15: Bryan Ferry (10:45pm, BBC4) – The Roxy Music front man delves into his extensive back catalogue.
The Park Stage
20:00: Anna Calvi – theatrical and brooding melodies
21:30: John Grant (from 9:30pm, BBC2) – thoughtful, witty all-rock
John Peel Stage
21:15: Chromed – Upbeat electro-funk to get you dancing
22:45: MGMT (from 9:30pm, BBC2) – American duo fill the Glastonbury fields with psychedelic rock
Coverage of the six main stages will be streamed live at bbc.co.uk/glastonbury, while highlights and all of BBC1, BBC2, BBC3 and BBC4's coverage will be available for 30 days after broadcast on BBC iPlayer.