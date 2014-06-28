14:30: Kelis (7pm, BBC3) – R&B singer bring her milkshake to the main state

16:00: Lana Del Rey (8pm, BBC3) – Moody pop from the somber songstress

17:30: Robert Plant (8pm, BBC4) - A solo set from the Led Zeppelin front man

More like this

19:30: Jack White (8pm, BBC3) - Hits from his new solo album plus White Striples classics

21:45: Metallica (from 9:30pm, BBC2) - Heavy metal from possibly the most controversial headliners in Glasto history, fronted by James Hetfield.

Other stage

16:30: Kodaline (7pm, BBC3) - Laid-back rock. If you like Coldplay, you’ll like this.

18:00: Imagine Dragons – Mid-tempo rock band you can sing along to

19:30: Manic Street Preachers (from 9:30pm, BBC2) – Welsh rockers liven up your Saturday-night sunset

21:00: Pixies (from 9:30pm, BBC2) – Nothing cute and impish about this alternative rock four-piece

22:30: Jake Bugg (10:30pm, BBC3) – 20-year-old Dylan-esque singer-songwriter

West Holts Stage

20:30: Goldfrapp – electronic duo, with ethereal vocals from Alison Goldfrapp

22:15: Bryan Ferry (10:45pm, BBC4) – The Roxy Music front man delves into his extensive back catalogue.

The Park Stage

20:00: Anna Calvi – theatrical and brooding melodies

21:30: John Grant (from 9:30pm, BBC2) – thoughtful, witty all-rock

John Peel Stage

21:15: Chromed – Upbeat electro-funk to get you dancing

22:45: MGMT (from 9:30pm, BBC2) – American duo fill the Glastonbury fields with psychedelic rock

Advertisement

Coverage of the six main stages will be streamed live at bbc.co.uk/glastonbury, while highlights and all of BBC1, BBC2, BBC3 and BBC4's coverage will be available for 30 days after broadcast on BBC iPlayer.