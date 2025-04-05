Unfortunately for one finalist though, her time in the competition was cut short after sustaining an injury in the semi-final, meaning her spot for a chance to be the winner was filled by the fastest runner-up from the semi-finals.

Zavia Hill was due to go head-to-head with fellow finalist Amanda Wah, but during the semi-final, Zavia took a hit playing Powerball. Despite the injury, she competed in the remaining events, and while she made it through to the Eliminator and earned herself a spot in the final, her injury left her unable to take part.

Zavia during Gladiators. BBC/Hungry Bear Media Ltd/David MacCormack

Instead, Aneila Afsar will take her place. Aneila showcased her speed against Cyclone in Unleash and she currently holds the female record for completing the event in 23.6 seconds.

Speaking of taking part in the final, Aneila admitted she felt "a lot of mixed emotions".

"Anyone who’s been following the show knows how badly I wanted to make it to the final, but this isn’t the way I wanted to get there," Aneila told the BBC.

"At the same time, I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity and so excited for what’s ahead."

Aneila and Amanda will join Joe Fishburn and Mus Dumbuya as they all vie for the chance to become Gladiators champion 2025!

Gladiators: Grand Final airs on Saturday 12th April at 5:50pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

