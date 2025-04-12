Tonight's episode (12th April) saw Amanda Wah and Joe Fishburn crowned Gladiators Champions 2025 after facing the brutal Eliminator.

Joe and Amanda. BBC/Hungry Bear Media

Amanda went into the Eliminator 1.5 seconds behind competitor Aneila Afsar but she managed to catch up and power her way through to the top of the travellator, completing the course in a record-breaking time of 1:18!

As she was awarded the trophy, Amanda dedicated her win to her late mother and said: "That one's for you, mum. This has been the best experience of my life, unbelievable."

In a later interview, Amanda said winning Gladiators was "a dream come true" having watched the series as a child and aspired to be "someone as good as them".

She told the BBC: "I started off in my living room last January saying I could take on the Gladiators, thinking how easy it looked. Fast-forward and I’m here living the dream, and it didn’t finish until I lifted that trophy.

"During filming, I just kept thinking to myself, 'You’ve peaked. Life is never going to get any better or more exciting than this!'

"I’ve just been trying to soak up every second. Even though I was exhausted after every day at the arena, I journalled everything in the hotel at night so I didn’t forget any of the amazing details… As a life experience, it’s going to be tough to beat!"

Meanwhile, Joe had a six-second head start on competitor Mus Dumbuya. Joe flew up the travellator and set a new Eliminator record of 0:55.

Joe and Mus. BBC / Graeme Hunter / © Hungry Bear Media Ltd

He told host Barney Walsh: "I have absolutely no words. I just want to say I couldn't be happier to do this with someone like Mus, it means the world to me.

"And Christine, this amazing woman brought me up from the age of two when unfortunately I lost my mum. I never had a father figure present and she's done everything for me, I hope you’re proud."

Reflecting on his win, Joe admitted he didn't "quite have the words to describe it".

"This is definitely the best thing I've ever done," he said. "Winning this just means the absolute world. We were in an amazing final, and I felt like I already won coming into this process, but obviously it's always nice to complete the whole thing and take the win.

"Mus is an amazing opponent, contender, friend, everything he does is so amazing and it was an honour to be in the final with him."

Gladiators season 1-2 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

