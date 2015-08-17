- We celebrate ITV’s 60th birthday, and ask you to vote for your favourite of their programmes

- Alastair Sooke on why Andy Warhol and his pop art contemporaries were not quite what they seemed

- Educating Cardiff's Willows High School has been transformed by a former cleaner – Sian Williams reports on Joy Ballard’s inspiring story

- Henry Winkler (aka The Fonz) on his "panto diet" – and the day he met John Lennon

- Louise Minchin travels back in time, and learns some valuable lessons in the process

- Prue Leith asks whatever happened to serious cookbooks?

- Can the UK's great sprinting hope Zharnel Hughes topple Usain Bolt at the World Championships?

- Veteran actor Tom Courtenay talks about his long career, and recent critically-acclaimed film 45 Years

- Front Row presenter Francine Stock is in search of charisma. What is it, who needs it – and who has it?

- Barry Norman celebrates Sean Connery’s 85th birthday and Alison Graham on drama’s last resort

