One of those bakers is Gill, who sees her attention to detail as a blessing and a curse!

As Bake Off returns for a new season, read on for everything you need to know about one of this year's contestants, Gill.

Who is Gill?

Gill. Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

Age: 53

Job: Senior category manager

Location: Lancashire

Gill is a 53-year-old senior category manager from Lancashire, who is convinced her love of precision data and inherent creativity are the perfect match for successful baking.

Growing up, baking was a family activity for Gill and she can't remember a time she didn't bake. After her father passed away in 2015, Gill used baking as a source of comfort and has put her skills to good use, having raised money for Alzheimer's charities in his memory.

Pies, cakes and pastry, including her father's signature lemon meringue pie, were staples of Gill's childhood, and so her baking is very much traditional in style with a modern twist.

Why did Gill sign up to The Great British Bake Off 2024?

Gill had been told to apply for the years and it was her sister who finally pushed her into signing up for the show and admittedly, Gill "never thought" she would make it on the series.

When she received the call confirming she was cast in this year's series, Gill had just attended a funeral.

"I heard my phone vibrating in my bag," she explained. "I couldn't call back straight away but I ended up pulling over to the side of the road on my drive home as I couldn't wait any longer.

"I really thought they were ringing to commiserate and tell me I wasn't chosen, so it was a huge surprise when I got in."

The Great British Bake starts on Tuesday 24th September at 9pm on Channel 4.

