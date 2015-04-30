There's a first peek of Olly Murs in his new role as X Factor presenter. Well, sort of. There's no judges, there's no one singing, co-host Caroline Flack isn't there. But he is talking about The X Factor. So it's as close as we'll get for now.

Olly's calling on budding singers to audition. Otherwise he won't have anything to present will he? You can't just stand around with your arms in an 'X' shape if there's no one there. You can't banter with Simon Cowell for being nasty to an empty room. And Louis Walsh can't tell no one they're a young version of no one can he?