Get a first glimpse of Olly Murs presenting The X Factor... sort of
Don't worry, the show hasn't started without you. The new host is calling for budding singers to audition, otherwise he won't have a job to begin with, will he?
There's a first peek of Olly Murs in his new role as X Factor presenter. Well, sort of. There's no judges, there's no one singing, co-host Caroline Flack isn't there. But he is talking about The X Factor. So it's as close as we'll get for now.
Olly's calling on budding singers to audition. Otherwise he won't have anything to present will he? You can't just stand around with your arms in an 'X' shape if there's no one there. You can't banter with Simon Cowell for being nasty to an empty room. And Louis Walsh can't tell no one they're a young version of no one can he?
Anyway... the former contestant, turned Xtra Factor host, turned guest judge, turned full-time host (maybe Cowell should be watching his back) will be guiding us through this year's revamped show later this year, and so here's a little taste of what it will be like with Olly in Dermot's former spot:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-mfu6bUPCJc
The X Factor returns to ITV later this year