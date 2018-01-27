Comedian Rob Beckett, who hosts the competition, confirmed Horner’s backstage antics. “All she does is set people up!” he laughed.

Horner added: “Last month I set three couples up!”

However, Horner has higher ambitions with her new show than simply pairing up new couples – she’s also hoping to craft the perfect escapism from the woes of the world. “[All Together Now] is so important because we’ve all seen what’s happened over the globe over the past few years. It can get quite heavy and dark – we need to show the world we can get along!” she said.

How? Horner points to the diversity of the show’s extroverted panel of 100. “We’ve got drag queens, pearly queens. Old and young. Black and white! It all belongs together!” she said. “Music is something we can obviously all connect with. This show is right on who we are as a nation right now!"

And as well as containing a message of inclusivity, there’s also hope that All Together Now could be compared with some of the greatest entertainment shows. And, maybe due to its set, Horner has one in particular in mind. “[All Together Now] reminds me a little but of the Muppet show,” she jokes. “Rob and I are Miss Piggy and Kermit and then you've got all these characters around us: Beaker, Animal, the lot!”

Fortunately, you don’t have to wait long to see how Muppet-like the show is: with the air date just around the corner, it’s almost time to play the music and light the lights...

All Together Now starts Saturday 27th January on BBC1