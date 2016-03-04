Releasing a statement on Facebook, Jaymi Hensley, JJ Hamblett and Josh Cuthbert revealed that while they are preparing to go back into the studio to work on new material, Shelley will be “following his own path and career no longer as part of Union J”.

According to the statement, it’s a “mutual decision between the four” members of the group, the message adding: “with time comes change and a difference in aspirations”.

It seems there’s been unhappiness in the group following Shelley’s part in I’m A Celebrity last year – where he placed second to champ Vicky Pattison – with the three remaining members of the group saying “his head space was different to ours."

More like this

“To use a sporting analogy, he wanted to turn up to the big matches, but not turn up to training,” Josh told the Sun. The singer added that he wrote an email to Shelley saying ‘You’re either in the band or you’re not’.

A spokesperson for Shelley told the publication that the other lads are “simply jealous” and that he is “beyond charming and not a diva at all”.

It’s understood Shelley has been offered a new contract at Capital FM radio, while the band suggest he’s keen to do more reality TV shows.

Shelley was added to the group in 2012 during the ninth series of The X Factor. He had originally auditioned as a soloist. They placed fourth overall.

Advertisement

See the band performing together in the live shows: