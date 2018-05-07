Here’s everything you need to know about Genderquake.

What is Genderquake?

In some ways Genderquake’s closest relation is Big Brother - both shows follow a similar format of putting a group of very different people under one roof and watching to see whether they can live together.

However, despite sharing similarities in terms of format, Genderquake greatly differs from Big Brother in it’s purpose. That purpose? To shine a light on and encourage discussion about gender fluidity and sexuality.

All 11 housemates have been chosen because of their attitudes toward sex and gender, with the hope being that their living together will encourage thoughtful and enlightening discussion around an often marginalised topic.

When is Genderquake on TV?

The show will be broadcast in two parts.

Part 1 airs on Channel 4 at 9pm on Monday 7th May, with Part 2 following at the same time on Tuesday 8th May.

If you miss either episode, they will be made available on All4 shortly after broadcast.

What other programmes are part of Channel 4's Genderquake season?

As well as the reality show, several other programmes have been commissioned by Channel 4 aiming to tackle issues surrounding gender.

Munroe Bergdorf’s documentary will focus on transition, and also features input from prominent transgender ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca and spoken word artist Ash Palmisciano. It will air on Channel 4 at 10pm on Wednesday 16th May.

Other programmes include Genderquake: The Debate, hidden prank show Riot Girls and Random Acts: The Lady That Dances.