But who is Gbemisola Ikumelo and what are her reasons for taking part in this year's show? Read on to learn more about the actress.

Who is Gbemisola Ikumelo?

Gbemisola Ikumelo. Channel 4 / Love Productions / Mark Bourdillon

Age: Unclear

Job: Actress

Instagram: @gbemisola_ikumelo

Gbemisola Ikumelo is an actress and comedian who first rose to prominence when her sketch show Famalam debuted on BBC Three, for which she won the best female comedy performance award from the Royal Television Society.

She has since gone on to star in Black Ops, with season 2 to begin filming later this year. She has also starred in Prime Video series A League of Their Own, and has performed in the theatre production Clyde's at the Donmar Warehouse.

What has Gbemisola Ikumelo said about taking part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off?

Bake Off. Channel 4 / Love Productions / Mark Bourdillon

Gbemisola has people she loves who are battling cancer, which was her motivation for taking part in the series.

She said: "And they are living their lives and they are trying to get through it, and they are trying to stay hopeful, but there is a lot of pain and sadness that comes with it, and readjusting [to] how your life is going to change. It's a life-changing thing.

"And so if I can just be here and do this thing for a charity that helps in some way, in whatever way that is, and people live better as they’re going through the journey, or if they’re completely coming out of the journey and we’re finding cures, it’s just a no-brainer for me."

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues on Sunday 30th March at 7:40pm on Channel 4.

