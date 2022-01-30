The competition puts pairs of celebrities in the shoes of fugitives, challenging them to evade a team of elite intelligence agents, with the broadcast aiming to raise money for charity Stand Up to Cancer.

Made in Chelsea stars Gareth and Ollie Locke find themselves in a tough spot in an exclusive clip from tonight's opening episode of Celebrity Hunted .

Some participants have done an impressive job staying under the radar, but for a moment, it looks as if the chase will come to an early end for the recently wed couple.

They find themselves trapped in a Marks & Spencer not far from their Chelsea home, with the hunters closing in all around them and few options at their disposal.

"If they're here, they're not getting out," says one of their pursuers.

Watch the exclusive clip from tonight's episode of Celebrity Hunted for Stand Up to Cancer below.

In the lead-up to the premiere, the Lockes have expressed optimism about their chances of winning this year's series, warning the hunters not to "underestimate" them and suggesting their nuptials could give them an advantage.

"My husband and I are living in synergy," said Gareth. "We are symbiotic to the point that we work well together. As long as he toes the line, we’ll be fine."

Ollie added: "There haven't been very many married couples and we're actually calling this our honeymoon because we haven't had a honeymoon yet. So, this is our official honeymoon. Hopefully we're still together at the end."

Other big names on this year's Celebrity Hunted include athletes Iwan Thomas and Richard Whitehead, actor Chizzy Akudolu and musician Lisa Maffia, as well as drag queen The Vivienne and reality star Chloe Veitch.

Celebrity Hunted premieres on Channel 4 at 9pm on Sunday 30th January. All episodes will be available on All 4. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.