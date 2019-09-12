But who will be best at avoiding detection for two weeks?

Here’s what to expect from Celebrity Hunted:

When is Celebrity Hunted for Stand Up to Cancer on TV?

Celebrity Hunted will kick off on Sunday 14th October on Channel 4.

Who stars in Celebrity Hunted for Stand Up to Cancer?

Stanley Johnson and Georgia Toffolo, screenshot, EBG

This year, our pairs are as follows:

I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2017 pals and general posh people Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo (of Made in Chelsea fame) and Stanley Johnson (Boris Johnson’s dad).

Celebrity chefs Aldo Zilli and Jean-Christophe Novelli

Rugby legends Martin Offiah and Gavin Henson

Former TOWIE stars and close friends Lucy Mecklenburgh and Lydia Bright

What does Celebrity Hunted for Stand Up to Cancer involve?

As with the civilian version of Hunted, our celebrities must avoid being captured by the Hunters – comprised of former and serving police, intelligence personnel, and on-foot teams.

The Hunters can use any legal means to trace our celebs, using call-tracing, CCTV, number-plate recognition and freedom of information requests to track and locate.

While our celebrities are in pairs, they are under no obligation to stay together for the entire 14 days, often separating in a bid to increase their chances of survival.

Should they last the full two weeks without being detected, our celebs need to make it to the extraction zone in order to win a share of the £100,000 for charity.

The 2018 series saw politician John Mercer and Strictly star AJ Pritchard splitting the prize fund as the last fugitives standing.

Celebrity Hunted for Stand Up to Cancer returns to Channel 4 on Sunday 14th October at 9pm