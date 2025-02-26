Horticulturist and broadcaster Monty Don has been a mainstay on the BBC Two programme since 2003, having only ever taken one break from 2008 to 2011.

Having been the lead presenter for over 20 years, there have been worries that Don could move on – but in an interview with Radio Times magazine last year, he has confirmed that will not be the case.

Monty Don sitting with his dog Ned at Longmeadow for Gardeners' World. BBC Studios

Asked on his plans to continue, Don said: "I never make plans beyond two years, but I’ve agreed to do another two [from January 2025].

"Every time I think, 'Am I really going to do this?' But the truth is that I do enjoy it. I’m lucky because it’s in my own garden. If the programme is made well, I’ll continue."

The BBC are yet to confirm what Monty and the team will be getting up to this time round, but it'll surely be filled with all the gardening goodness viewers know and love.

Read more:

For those who are looking for more gardening content in the run-up to the series, there is plenty of Gardeners' World content available on BBC iPlayer to get stuck into.

From compilation specials, 2024 episodes and winter specials, there are plenty of episodes packed with ideas, tips and advice from experts and timely reminders on how to get the most out of your garden.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Gardeners' World returns on Friday 14th March at 8pm on BBC Two and iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.