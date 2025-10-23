ITV's Fresh Cuts is back with another slate of extraordinary and authentic stories, celebrating Black History Month and UK Disability History Month.

This year, the broadcaster is bringing together six daring, diverse and unapologetically original programmes from people of colour and/or deaf, disabled or neurodivergent led production companies.

Fresh Cuts is funded by ITV's £80m Diversity Commissioning Spend, and champions inventive storytelling, fearless perspectives and fresh talent.

This year's line-up features The Assembly director Céin McGillicuddy and bold new creative voices Kevin Muyolo (Daddy’s Super Yacht) and Tamara Barton-Campbell (Renaissance Studios).

So, what is on offer? Read on for all the new and upcoming titles part of Fresh Cuts 2025.

New and upcoming

In Convo

Charlene White and Jermaine Jenas. ITV

Where to watch: ITVX

Broadcaster Ras Kwame anchors a special film in the style of LeBron James's The Shop.

Viewers can expect unfiltered, honest conversations with cultural icons – offering rare access to stories, reflections and truths, as well as celebrating the richness, resilience and cultural impact of the Black experience in the UK and beyond.

Those featured in the documentary include Dawn Butler MP, Derek Chisora, Fuse ODG, Jermaine Jenas, DJ AG Online and Charlene White.

Say! Less!

Where to watch: ITVX

Say! Less! is Fresh Cuts's first ever sketch commission.

Creator Kevin Muyolo exclusively told RadioTimes.com of the series: "If The Real McCoy and Monty Python had a mischievous Gen Z grandchild, it would look something like Say! Less!.

"Black British comedy has always had brilliance, with the likes of The Real McCoy, The Lenny Henry Show and Famalam, but it's rarely been allowed to be this absurd, irreverent or eclectic.

"With Say! Less!, we're tipping out hat to the pioneers of Black British comedy while cheekily rewriting the rules of British comedy."

Say! Less! features Princess Khumalo, Esmonde Cole, Nkhanise Phiri Kanisa and Wes Defoe.

Union Black: African and Caribbean Brits: From Culture Clash to Unit

Wretch 32. ITV

Where to watch: ITVX

This documentary explores the relationship between Black African and Caribbean communities in the UK. From stereotypes and rivalries to solidarity and shared pride, it's a candid, funny and sometimes uncomfortable look at the evolving identity of Black Britain.

Union Black features Richard Blackwood, Llewella Gideon, ENNY, Afua Hirsch, Jazzie B, Travis Jay, KG tha Comedian, Eddie Kadi, Vanessa Kingori, Ola Labib, Slim, Wretch 32 and Curtis Walker.

The Re-Store

The Re-Store. Renaissance Studios

Where to watch: ITV1 and ITVX on Monday 27th October

The Re-Store is an unscripted special that blends sneaker restoration with heartfelt stories, celebrity surprises and cultural history.

Director Tamara Barton-Campbell exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "The ReStore is here to stay — it’s a fresh take on storytelling from real sneaker specialists. This month, we’re celebrating the best of Black British culture, showcasing some of the most exciting talent in the UK. And next year, we’re taking it to the World Cup."

Blind Matchmakers

Blind Matchmakers. ITV

Where to watch: ITV1 and ITVX on Monday 3rd November

Blind Matchmakers is a bold dating format that flips the script. In the series, a trio of fierce, funny and unfiltered blind love experts coach blind and sighted influencers through the highs, lows and awkward truths of dating.

Hosted by Lucy Edwards, the series also features Lani Good, Claire Sisk, Joy Addo, Queenie, Blind Ian and Blind Kitty.

Play Time

Chris Barlow, Bec Hill, Stuart Laws, Inel Tomlinson, Aruhan Galieva and Cariad Lloyd. ITV

Where to watch: ITV1 and ITVX on Monday 10th November

In Play Time, neurodiverse primary school children become the writers of an original play performed that very same evening by leading actors and comedians.

The series features Cariad Lloyd, Inel Tomlinson, Stuart Laws, Bec Hill, Aruhan Galieva and Chris Barlow.

Fresh Cuts is available to watch on ITVX.

