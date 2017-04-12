Freddie Flintoff’s new ITV game show Cannonball is definitely NOT Total Wipeout
It just happens to involve “inflatable obstacles and water-based challenges”
Prepare to see people taking on inflatable obstacles in a big pool as they fly and flop into the water on a TV game show.
What do you mean that’s the concept of Total Wipeout (pictured above)? Well you’re very much mistaken – this is ITV’s brand new show, Cannonball.
Presented by Freddie Flintoff and Frankie Bridge, the “high-octane” series will see “contestants of all ages” play big games in a custom-built water park that will see how far they can fly through the air before they hit the water.
Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff said: “What’s not to love about this show: Gallons of water and giant great inflatable slides are the perfect recipe for some spectacular comedy moments but also throw into the mix some truly incredible feats from the contestants. I can’t wait to get started!”
Filming in Malta, there will be 10 episodes, a Christmas special and a ‘Splash Hits’ highlights show, while the programme has already been a hit in Australia and The Netherlands.
The show is made by production company Potato, who are also responsible for The Chase, Ninja Warrior UK and The Big Reunion.