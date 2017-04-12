Presented by Freddie Flintoff and Frankie Bridge, the “high-octane” series will see “contestants of all ages” play big games in a custom-built water park that will see how far they can fly through the air before they hit the water.

Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff said: “What’s not to love about this show: Gallons of water and giant great inflatable slides are the perfect recipe for some spectacular comedy moments but also throw into the mix some truly incredible feats from the contestants. I can’t wait to get started!”

Filming in Malta, there will be 10 episodes, a Christmas special and a ‘Splash Hits’ highlights show, while the programme has already been a hit in Australia and The Netherlands.

The show is made by production company Potato, who are also responsible for The Chase, Ninja Warrior UK and The Big Reunion.