The accident took place at Elvington Airfield, on the same track where former Top Gear host Richard Hammond almost died after a crash in 2006.

"I'm absolutely fine and was back filming today,” Flintoff told The Mirror. "I go to great lengths to make sure I do well in Top Gear drag races but on this occasion I went a few lengths too far.”

A Top Gear spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “The health and safety of our presenters and crew on Top Gear is paramount. As viewers of the recent series will have seen, Freddie is often keen to get ‘off the beaten track’.

“Tuesday’s filming at Elvington Airfield was no exception – but he suffered no injuries as a result of his spontaneous detour, as fans will see for themselves when we show the sequence in full in the next series.”

Advertisement

Flintoff, who presented his first episode of Top Gear in June 2019, will return alongside co-hosts Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness for a Christmas special later this year. This will be followed by a new series in 2020.