Sporting the most incredible curled moustache, Monsieur Sirieux Senior paid his son a visit at work — to the delight of First Dates waitresses Cici Coleman and Laura Trott.

Fred's dad doesn't speak any English — although according to his son, he could charm anyone regardless.

"There are many types of love that we can experience," Fred says during the episode, "but perhaps the most important of all is a love of family."

And it seems viewers couldn't get enough of Monsieur Siriex. "Fred's Papa is the cutest! That moustache!," one viewer wrote on Twitter.

"I think Cici Coleman and Laura Tott are taking a fancy to Fred's dad... they've got a point though," another viewer observed.

"When I get older I want to be as smooth as Fred Sirieix's father Claude," another viewer wrote on Twitter.

Fingers crossed Channel 4 brings him back for more!