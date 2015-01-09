The star, who already has a one-year-old with husband Wayne Bridge, is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, the same condition Kate Middleton experienced during her first pregnancy.

"Wayne and I are delighted to announce that we are expecting our second baby. It is very early days, but we couldn’t be happier and Parker will make a wonderful big brother. Although this is such an incredible time for us as a family, due to health reasons I am sadly unable to go on the Strictly tour as planned," reads a statement from the singer.

"I’m devastated that I’m missing out, as I loved Strictly so much and was so looking forward to joining everyone again in all those fabulous arenas."

A spokesperson for the Strictly tour said: "We completely respect Frankie's decision, a safe pregnancy is the priority. On behalf of the whole cast and crew, we send Frankie our love and very best wishes – we will miss her."

Mark Wright's place on the tour has also been called into question this week after he suffered an injury.

"I was in the gym just two nights ago and I've really damaged my neck and back. The tour starts next week so I'm hoping I'll be okay – fingers crossed!" he said on Lorraine earlier this week.

The tour, which is set to kick off in Birmingham on 16th January, will also feature winner Caroline Flack, Simon Webbe, Scott Mills, Alison Hammond and Thom Evans.