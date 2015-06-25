Former champion Calum Best is heading back to Love Island
As it's announced Best will make a guest appearance, Paul Danan can’t be too far behind, can he?
Model and reality star Calum Best took part in the first ever series of Love Island, won the second series and now, to make the story complete, he’s making a guest appearance on this year’s show, too.
The announcement was made at the end of tonight’s show, after Best himself had tweeted he had “some news” to share.
Best's guest appearance will see him “share his experiences” with the current crop of islanders who have no idea he's on the way. “I’m looking forward to getting amongst it,” he said. Best, who's off the market, won't be pairing up himself, telling his Twitter followers "I'm very much in love".
Best’s own win was almost ten years ago, in a series which saw him couple up with glamour model Bianca Gascoigne. But of course, Best isn’t the only person to have taken part in Love Island more than once. Does his arrival suggest former Hollyoaks actor Paul Danan will also return to make it three out of three series..? Host Caroline Flack would certainly be pleased. She told us before the series kicked off that she hoped he’d pop out of the hot tub at some point. If they also rounded up series one winner Fran Cosgrove they could reboot their ITV2 show Calum, Fran and Dangerous Danan while they’re at it.
News of Best’s imminent arrival follows a night of villa shake-ups: not only have two islanders - Beth and Omar - just been booted out via a public vote, the islanders themselves chose two more singletons to add into the line-up. There's Travis, who’s got his eye on Lauren, and Cally who has had a former relationship with Luis.
Love Island continues with a round-up of the week Saturday at 9:00pm on ITV2