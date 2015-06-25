Best's guest appearance will see him “share his experiences” with the current crop of islanders who have no idea he's on the way. “I’m looking forward to getting amongst it,” he said. Best, who's off the market, won't be pairing up himself, telling his Twitter followers "I'm very much in love".

Best’s own win was almost ten years ago, in a series which saw him couple up with glamour model Bianca Gascoigne. But of course, Best isn’t the only person to have taken part in Love Island more than once. Does his arrival suggest former Hollyoaks actor Paul Danan will also return to make it three out of three series..? Host Caroline Flack would certainly be pleased. She told us before the series kicked off that she hoped he’d pop out of the hot tub at some point. If they also rounded up series one winner Fran Cosgrove they could reboot their ITV2 show Calum, Fran and Dangerous Danan while they’re at it.

News of Best’s imminent arrival follows a night of villa shake-ups: not only have two islanders - Beth and Omar - just been booted out via a public vote, the islanders themselves chose two more singletons to add into the line-up. There's Travis, who’s got his eye on Lauren, and Cally who has had a former relationship with Luis.

More like this

Advertisement

Love Island continues with a round-up of the week Saturday at 9:00pm on ITV2