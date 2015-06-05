After being shown around the villa this week, I can confirm that one of the production team’s favourite phrases is “anything can happen”, so the idea of some famous former contestants appearing in the Mallorca location certainly isn’t off the table. The initial twelve islanders really are only the beginning, with plenty in store for the show's six-week run.

But with a bumper crop of contestants this year – ranging from a Playboy Bunny to cocky Essex lads – Flack isn’t so sure chucking a celeb or two into the villa is really necessary.

“I don’t think you need them. It’s going to be enough on its own. It’s the relationships that are interesting.”

However, some of the contestants do share some interesting famous connections which will no doubt become topics of conversation during their stints on the island. Rachel Christie – Linford Christie’s niece – has dated and had a child with former Gladiator David McIntosh, himself no stranger to reality TV after appearing in Celebrity Big Brother last year. Then there's Essex lad Jon Clark who was dating TOWIE’s Jasmin Walia, although Flack insists Love Island won’t be looking to introduce any surprise former flames in the style of Ex on the Beach.

“I don’t think we’re going to do the ex thing. Everything that happens on here will be something that hasn’t been done before,” Flack explained. “I think rather than keep removing people, add people in. If you’re taking people away, that’s just taking feelings away. If you add people in, that’s adding feelings. That’s more relationships, it will be different.”

The show is certainly set to kick off with a bang, as the twelve contestants are immediately asked to pair up and – at least for the moment – share a bed.

“That bit is the best bit, the format of it,” said Flack. “I was watching the trial of it,” she added with her hands over her face. “That’s what I want the viewer to be like. It’s not horrible – it’s like, 'oh god.'” As for what's next for the contestants... "Stay tuned," she teased.

Love Island starts Sunday at 9:00pm on ITV2