(It's still bugging you, isn't it?)

Well, now the internet has produced a brand new brain teaser. Originally spotted by 9GAG.com, the black and white photo shows a cat on a set of stairs. Only problem? We can't decide if it's travelling upstairs or downstairs and it's driving us mad!

Take a closer look and you'll see the staircases's wooden framing and carpet pieces give possible clues. Social media has already started #UporDown to try and put the pieces together, and it's causing a fair amount of frustration.

Of course, ultimately the conversation ended right back where it belonged, with The (dreaded) Dress.

what colour stairs is this cat walking up down? pic.twitter.com/6wzWCOc2cs — HappyToast (@IamHappyToast) April 9, 2015

What do you think? Is the cat going upstairs? Downstairs? Who cares? Share your thoughts in the poll below...