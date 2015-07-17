The cakes

Cakes, cakes, cakes. Bread, muffins, scones… oh yes, once again we’ll be able to drool all over our TV screens. And have a blooming good excuse to either bake our own treats or stock up from the local shop, as one simply can’t watch Bake Off without a snack, right?

More like this

Mel & Sue will be part of our evenings again

The dynamic duo return. It’ll be innuendo central as the pair talk soggy bottoms, soft baps and stiff peaks. The word ‘bake’ will also get immeasurably longer as Mel whips the amateur bakers into a frenzy.

Mary Berry’s blazers

Once again the queen of the tent will hit us with her sassy summer style. From floral bomber jackets to candy coloured blazers, we’re expecting some funky looks from Mrs B this year. She won’t disappoint.

We might get another Norman

Lovely Norms delighted tent dwellers and viewers alike. Not just with his use of that “exotic” pesto stuff, but with his handmade cake stands and chat about his days as a navy radio operator. It was a sad episode when Norms was sent packing. But hopefully someone just as loveable will step up to the hot plate this year.

This trailer

It’s got Mary Berry running around the Bake Off field mouthing along to The Sound of Music soundtrack. Mel and Sue are sniffing cakes, Paul’s got his nose on a baguette and Bezza is rocking a stunning pink blazer (already she hasn’t disappointed!) Perfection.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lYlaA7JyjrI

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off - coming soon to BBC1