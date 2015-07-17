Five reasons to be excited about The Great British Bake Off’s return
Mary Berry, Paul Hollywood and the GBBO gang will be back on our screens very soon
Grease up those baking trays, stock up on flour, get yourself a swanky new apron because The Great British Bake Off 2015 is almost upon us.
Next month we'll once again be making weekly visits to the Bake Off tent, now in its second year on BBC1. Hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins will comically guide us through as Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry start their annual hunt for the starriest baker of them all. Here's five reasons to be excited the stoves are all but being lit...
The cakes
Cakes, cakes, cakes. Bread, muffins, scones… oh yes, once again we’ll be able to drool all over our TV screens. And have a blooming good excuse to either bake our own treats or stock up from the local shop, as one simply can’t watch Bake Off without a snack, right?
More like this
Mel & Sue will be part of our evenings again
The dynamic duo return. It’ll be innuendo central as the pair talk soggy bottoms, soft baps and stiff peaks. The word ‘bake’ will also get immeasurably longer as Mel whips the amateur bakers into a frenzy.
Mary Berry’s blazers
Once again the queen of the tent will hit us with her sassy summer style. From floral bomber jackets to candy coloured blazers, we’re expecting some funky looks from Mrs B this year. She won’t disappoint.
We might get another Norman
Lovely Norms delighted tent dwellers and viewers alike. Not just with his use of that “exotic” pesto stuff, but with his handmade cake stands and chat about his days as a navy radio operator. It was a sad episode when Norms was sent packing. But hopefully someone just as loveable will step up to the hot plate this year.
This trailer
It’s got Mary Berry running around the Bake Off field mouthing along to The Sound of Music soundtrack. Mel and Sue are sniffing cakes, Paul’s got his nose on a baguette and Bezza is rocking a stunning pink blazer (already she hasn’t disappointed!) Perfection.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lYlaA7JyjrI
The Great British Bake Off - coming soon to BBC1