It Takes Two host Zoe Ball let slip the news this morning while sitting in for Ken Bruce on the same station, having been at a photoshoot for the dancing show today. It comes after the pro dancers got together to begin rehearsals earlier this week.

Perhaps we should start speculating that Evans himself is taking part, given that fellow DJ Scott Mills announced he was donning the sparkles on his radio show last year. A breakfast show, Top Gear, TFI Friday and Strictly… it’s not too much to ask, is it? Evans could get some practice in while The Stig takes the cars out for a run around the track...

Last year names came in quick succession, so expect plenty more Strictly news in the following days. Until then we’ll keeeeep waiting.

Strictly Come Dancing returns this Autumn on BBC1

