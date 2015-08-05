First Strictly Come Dancing celebrity to be revealed this Monday
Chris Evans will announce the first name in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up on his Radio 2 breakfast show next week
The first celebrity in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up is going to be announced next Monday morning.
The name will be revealed on Chris Evans’ Radio 2 Breakfast Show, which airs from 6:30 – 9:30am.
It Takes Two host Zoe Ball let slip the news this morning while sitting in for Ken Bruce on the same station, having been at a photoshoot for the dancing show today. It comes after the pro dancers got together to begin rehearsals earlier this week.
Perhaps we should start speculating that Evans himself is taking part, given that fellow DJ Scott Mills announced he was donning the sparkles on his radio show last year. A breakfast show, Top Gear, TFI Friday and Strictly… it’s not too much to ask, is it? Evans could get some practice in while The Stig takes the cars out for a run around the track...
Last year names came in quick succession, so expect plenty more Strictly news in the following days. Until then we’ll keeeeep waiting.
